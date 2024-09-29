The Tragedy Of Helen Hunt Explained

Following a dating period of around five years, Helen Hunt married fellow actor Hank Azaria in the summer of 1999. They'd even worked together on occasion, with Azaria (best known for his work on TV's frequently highly controversially plotted "The Simpsons") recurring as Hunt's character's dog walker on "Mad About You." The two lasted far longer as an unmarried couple than they did as a married one — in December 2000, Hunt filed for divorce in Los Angeles. Listing irreconcilable differences as the cause, Hunt noted that she and her husband had separated about six months prior, meaning the marriage fell apart after only about a year.

Azaria blamed the demise of the relationship in part on professional jealousy — he was in a bad place emotionally because he compared his career to that of his Oscar-winning wife and superstar pal. "It makes the degree of difficulty in the relationship and in your own career go way up, when your wife is Helen Hunt and your best friend is Matthew Perry," he told "Radio Andy" in 2017. "We were aware of it, we tried our absolute best to be honest about it."