Royals Who Died In Bizarre Ways

The stories and glory of Alexander the Great aren't exactly mysteries. The Macedonian ruler was one of the most prominent leaders of the ancient world, expanding his territory by crumbling the Persian Empire, heading east toward India and south into Egypt. He was viewed in such high esteem that fantastical stories and legends even began spreading before his death, but the truth of his actual death is something of a mystery.

In 323 B.C., at the age of 32, he suddenly and inexplicably fell ill, experiencing fevers, intense pain, and periods of paralysis. He died just under two weeks after the onset of those symptoms, and to this day, no one knows the cause. Rumors surfaced in the years following his death that he'd been assassinated, poisoned by enemies or political rivals, and historians have more recently pondered the possibility that he died from a combination of malaria and old battle wounds.

But there's another strange factor to consider: The body of Alexander the Great didn't decompose for six days after he was officially declared dead. Historical records saw this as proof of his godhood, but modern theories posit that he wasn't dead at all. Rather, he might have contracted an autoimmune disorder that causes not only fever and pain, but also progressive paralysis. Doctors at the time based death on the presence of breath, but full paralysis could have rendered his breathing weak enough to be undetectable. In other words, he might have been incorrectly declared dead, which would explain the delayed decomposition.