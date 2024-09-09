The Strangest Theories About Bruce Lee's Death

Perhaps when it comes to the sad deaths of cinema's greatest icons, fans search for a cause that is equally cinematic. Such a compulsion might explain one of the most commonly shared conspiracy theories around Bruce Lee's death: That he was assassinated by the Triads.

The Triads are an assortment of shadowy organized crime syndicates and dangerous gangs that emerged from the secret societies of 18th century China. By the 20th century, they had come to exert great influence throughout Asia and beyond. The Triads are particularly associated with Hong Kong, where Lee was raised as a child, having been born in San Francisco. It was also in Hong Kong cinema that he first became a martial arts movie star, having grown frustrated with his early attempts to break into Hollywood.

According to the conspiracy theorists, Lee's return to Hollywood wasn't simply a result of his star power finally reaching its peak in the United States. Instead, they speculate that he had run afoul of Triad gangsters in Hong Kong, possibly as a teenager when he was partial to street fights. It is said he fought with the son of a gang member, and the fallout forced him to flee to the other side of the globe, where he finished his education and took his first steps into acting. His death, they say, was the result of gangsters finally catching up with him.