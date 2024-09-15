The Biggest Unsolved Mysteries About Heaven In The Bible

For many Christians and non-Christians alike "Heaven" is pretty straightforward. You die, you go to a blissful afterlife, maybe you wave at a winged neighbor from across the clouds, and that's it. On the opposite side, there's Hell, the place of endless torment, damnation, fire, pitchforks, etc. But like any bit of theology, "Heaven" didn't sprout up overnight fully formed. It developed over a very long period of time, starting with ancient Hebrew notions of the afterlife and arriving at the present, including centuries of artwork along the way. And the Bible? It doesn't really clarify things too much.

To understand what the Bible says and doesn't say about Heaven, we've got to start with language translations. The word "Heaven" in English comes from Old English by way of Old Norse, "himinn," literally the sky, aka "the heavens." The Bible wasn't translated into English until 1382 C.E., at which time "Heaven" also meant "a heavenly place" or "state of bliss."

The Old Testament, however, was written in Hebrew, and the New Testament in Greek. They use the words "shamayim" and "ouranos," respectively, which also mean sky. All the other facets of "Heaven" — never-ending bliss, angels, a dwelling place for human souls aft, its association with the ascension of the redeemed after the Second Coming, etc. — Those ideas come from separate verses. Tying them together into one concept happened through biblical interpretation over centuries and isn't directly explained in the Bible.

[Featured image by Wolfgang Sauber via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]