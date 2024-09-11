Do You Have To Roll Your Car Windows Down For Police During A Traffic Stop? It's Complicated

Millions of traffic stops are made throughout the United States each year and most don't turn into headlines, but when they do, it typically involves a person of color and a law officer accused of abusing their power. Another such controversial issue arose on September 8, 2004, when Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over for speeding while on his way to Hard Rock Stadium to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The altercation was made public after Miami-Dade police officers pulled him out of his vehicle before forcing him down to the ground and handcuffing him.

Fortunately, things smoothed out after a while and he went on to score an 80-yard touchdown against the Jaguars that day, but the incident brought to light the now too-familiar issue of Black people being pulled over by police and things escalating. In Hill's case, police body cam video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows that the altercation between Hill and the police stemmed from Hill refusing to lower his window after the initial interaction with police.

Grunge spoke with attorney Tray Gober, the managing partner at Austin, Texas-based law firm Lee, Gober & Reyna, to find out more about the law around keeping your window open during a traffic stop. According to Gober, "Generally, during a traffic stop, motorists are required to roll down their windows enough to facilitate clear communication with the police officer. This is necessary for both parties to exchange information and documentation safely and effectively. However, there is no universal rule that mandates the window must be rolled down completely."