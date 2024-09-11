How James Earl Jones Became The Voice Of Darth Vader

When actor James Earl Jones died on September 9 he left behind a singular legacy of stage acting, film acting, and yes, voice acting. In case it can't be gleaned from Jones' instantly recognizable, immense, booming voice, he got his start in theater. Some of his Broadway roles included award-winning performances in plays that later got converted into acclaimed movies like "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Fences." Over the course of his distinguished career, the classically trained actor earned two Tonys, two Emmys, a Grammy, an honorary Academy Award, a National Medal of Arts, a John F. Kennedy Center Honor, and numerous more awards. But more than those achievements, practically everyone on Earth knows him as the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa.

The road to becoming Darth Vader in 1977's original "Star Wars," however, wasn't a given for Jones. Stamma recounts that Jones grew up with a stammer, and was a very quiet, introverted kid. It took until high school for him to practice reading poetry out loud and gain the confidence to speak openly. And speak he did, getting his first Broadway role in 1958.

Come the mid-70s and James Earl Jones wasn't cast in "Star Wars." That's not him in the Darth Vader suit — That's David Prowse, an English bodybuilder who got cast as Vader because he was so massive. Prowse's voice, though, was less than stellar. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas originally considered legendary actor Orson Welles for Vader's voice but settled on Jones. The rest is history.