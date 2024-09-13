Celebrities Who Had Secret Kids

It may shock you to learn this, but celebrities are not manufactured in the "Celebrity Factory" before being shipped straight to the entertainment industry for consumption by their adoring fans. No, they are all too human, and as such, they often care about such nebulous concepts as "their freaking privacy" and can be prone to doing what we normies would call "really shady things." Sometimes, those two things intersect to produce a unique pop cultural phenomenon: the so-called "love child," which usually means a kid born to someone other than a celebrity's significant other, and who can often remain hidden from the public for months or even years.

Now, to be clear, the scenario described above isn't the only reason celebrities sometimes keep their new arrivals from their fans; often, they're just protective of their private lives, or want to shield their children from the roller coaster ride of being famous for as long as they can. For a multitude of reasons, there have been plenty of celebs over the years who have welcomed a wee baby into the world only to squirrel said baby away.