What Happened To Steve Irwin's Body?

The Australian zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin, was a hero to millions of fans for his up-close encounters with some of the world's deadliest animals. His TV show, "The Crocodile Hunter," was a worldwide success, making him a cult figure — he was a popular draw on talk shows and as a live performer in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. His enthusiasm and fearlessness (he was only afraid of one animal) when it came to interacting with his subjects became his trademarks.

Tragically, on September 4, 2006, Irwin was snorkeling off the coast of Queensland, Australia, where he was filming a TV series, when he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. The freak attack put him into cardiac arrest, and he died soon afterward at the age of 44. His death was met with an outpouring of grief from his fans around the world, while Australia went into mourning for a man many considered a national hero. The depth of feeling was enormous, with outlets comparing the response to that of British royal Princess Diana a decade earlier. Amid the mourning, Irwin's close family and friends held a funeral, and millions of fans later came together for a memorial to give the star a fitting send-off.