What Happened To Steve Irwin's Body?
The Australian zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin, was a hero to millions of fans for his up-close encounters with some of the world's deadliest animals. His TV show, "The Crocodile Hunter," was a worldwide success, making him a cult figure — he was a popular draw on talk shows and as a live performer in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. His enthusiasm and fearlessness (he was only afraid of one animal) when it came to interacting with his subjects became his trademarks.
Tragically, on September 4, 2006, Irwin was snorkeling off the coast of Queensland, Australia, where he was filming a TV series, when he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. The freak attack put him into cardiac arrest, and he died soon afterward at the age of 44. His death was met with an outpouring of grief from his fans around the world, while Australia went into mourning for a man many considered a national hero. The depth of feeling was enormous, with outlets comparing the response to that of British royal Princess Diana a decade earlier. Amid the mourning, Irwin's close family and friends held a funeral, and millions of fans later came together for a memorial to give the star a fitting send-off.
He was buried at Australia Zoo
With the breaking news that Steve Irwin the Crocodile Hunter had died in tragic circumstances, it became clear that Australia had lost one of its defining cultural icons. Tapping into the sense of profound mourning that consumed the country in the wake of his death, the country's government offered to give Irwin a state funeral. However, his family turned the offer down, stating that Irwin was "just an ordinary bloke" (per the BBC).
On September 9, 2006, five days after Steve Irwin's tragic death, his close friends and family gathered for a private funeral closed to the wider public. The service took place at Caloundra Gregson and Weight funeral home chapel and crematorium on the Sunshine Coast. Later that day, Irwin's body was relocated to Australia Zoo, the institution he ran with his wife, Terri. It was here where he'd dedicated the majority of his working life after developing a passion for animals as a child (guess what his first pet was). The zoo had become a place of pilgrimage for his fans after he died, with many leaving flowers and other gifts at the entrance. Irwin was laid to rest in another private ceremony, in an area of the zoo that remains inaccessible to the public.
A memorial to the Crocodile Hunter
Weeks later, fans from around the world got their own chance to say goodbye to the Crocodile Hunter. On September 30, 2006, Australia Zoo held a public memorial event in the zoo's Crocoseum, the area of the complex housing the animals with which Steve Irwin was most associated. "I cannot see how a memorial service would work in any other place other than the Crocoseum, which he built here at the zoo and of which he was so proud," Terri Irwin said in a statement, per the BBC.
Around 4,000 people attended the memorial, including 1,000 guests and 3,000 members of the public, who had received free tickets. The occasion was opened with remarks by actor Russell Crowe sent via video link, and other stars including Justin Timberlake and Larry King sending their own remote dedications that were played as part of the one-hour ceremony. Attendees included Australia's prime minster John Howard and several other prominent Australians.
Three Australian news networks broadcast the memorial. It was watched by audiences around the world, with an estimated combined audience of 300 million. Terri Irwin had asked well-wishers to make donations to her husband's conservation charity Wildlife Warriors, which received a deluge of funds as a result.