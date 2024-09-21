Ever since joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in its 2nd season, Bill Murray has been a comedy superstar. From his early films (Canadian summer camp comedy "Meatballs," military spoof "Stripes") to the mega-success of "Ghostbusters" and "Groundhog Day," the Chicago native has remained one of Hollywood's most venerated and universally embraced entertainers. That's remained true as he's branched out beyond comedy and landed critically acclaimed performances in such films as "Rushmore" (which started his long association with director Wes Anderson), "Lost in Translation" (earning him an Oscar nomination), "Broken Flowers," and more.

Murray has long had a reputation for marching to the beat of his own drum. He famously doesn't have an agent representing him, with anyone wishing to contact him instead calling an 800 number. If he likes the idea, he'll return the call — a system that went hilariously awry when he agreed to voice the titular feline in "Garfield" under the belief that Joel Cohen, who wrote the screenplay, was Joel Coen of "The Big Lebowski" and "Fargo" fame.

His quirky personality and hilariously deadpan delivery have made him a beloved figure with fans, yet that hasn't always been the case when it comes to those who've worked with him. Recent years, in fact, have seen numerous unsavory stories emerge, pointing to a far darker side than his cinematic work would indicate. Keep on reading for a look at some stars who can't stand Bill Murray.