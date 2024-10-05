The British Royal Guards are an elite squad of soldiers who protect the royal family and their properties, including Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace, and the Tower of London. If you haven't seen them in person across the pond, you may have seen them depicted in movies or TV shows. They don iconic red tunics, bearskin caps (featuring different colored plumes that carry certain meanings), and emotionless faces as they make their rounds. Their getup is certainly eye-catching, but it's that stoic nature that seems to capture the public's attention most.

Advertisement

Humans read one another through facial expressions and body language, and a British Royal Guard's unbreakable demeanor and blank face tell us one thing: They mean business. It's hard to imagine such highly-trained and stern soldiers losing their cool, but make no mistake — they can, and will, break from their stoic stances to scold ill-behaving people. In fact, learning how to navigate public displays of foolery is part of their training process. The protocol incorporates three levels of warning for cheeky civilians, and all of them require a guard to shout at the culprits.

Yep, you read that right; these ultra-serious soldiers can yell at people. But which tactics get people into the doghouse with some of Britain's best soldiers? Well, most people may not know what living at Buckingham Palace is really like, but we do know a few things that will get you yelled at by British Royal Guards.

Advertisement