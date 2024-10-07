Musicians You Never Knew Were In Cults

When someone reaches a certain level of fame, things can get a little strange. There are many ways this could happen. A famous person might end up believing their own hype a little bit too much. Two or more celebrities might start a feud that gets out of hand. A popular actor might make a wrong move and ruin their career in a matter of seconds. It can all get very weird in moments, is the thing.

When the celebrity in question is a musician, things can get even more peculiar than usual. After all, the public may only know them from a series of catchy songs, enticing promo images, carefully curated interviews, and well-designed music videos. This detachment between the artist and the person behind the facade can hide all sorts of things. There are popular musicians who have killed people, and others who have bait-and-switched their fans by radically changing their sounds when listeners least expected it. There are also musicians whose personal beliefs differ from the norm quite a bit, to the point where you might be surprised to find out what they've been up to when fans weren't looking. Here's a look at some of those musicians and the various cults and cult-like belief systems they have been involved with.

