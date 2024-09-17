The Most Disturbing Demons Jesus Confronted In The Bible

In "The Exorcist," the doctors who recommend that Regan MacNeil undergo an exorcism describe the ritual as "an embarrassment," only held onto by the Catholics. But the casting out of demons and wicked spirits is hardly some covert, half-denied practice in the Bible. Possession, hauntings, and temptations run throughout its books, and various heroes, prophets, and saints confront the supernatural in the Old and New Testaments. Among the most prominent of the exorcists? Jesus Christ.

Jesus has several confirmed or implied encounters with demons across three gospels, Matthew, Luke, and Mark. But many of these episodes are only briefly touched on; in Mark 1:32, for instance (via Bible Gateway), treats the curing of many people possessed by demons as what might be called a throwaway miracle (the same incident is repeated in Matthew and Luke in similarly scant detail). Mark 1:39 only spends a single sentence on a case of mass exorcism. In only a handful of the encounters between Jesus and demons is he shown to cast out those demons in any detail.

Those episodes can read as early prototypes of the kinds of possession stories we know best today through films such as "The Exorcist." Others might come off as slightly comical in the 21st century but would have been taken in deadly earnest in times past. Here are Jesus's most fleshed-out exorcisms of demons and unclean spirits.