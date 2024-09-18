The Strange Detail You May Not Know About Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO's Marriage

For some folks, planning a wedding is a colossal undertaking. It takes months of consistent organization, right down to booking venues ahead of time, sending out invitations, figuring out who sits where, making a playlist or hiring a DJ, etc. It also might cost tens of thousands of dollars when accounting for clothing, reservations, catering, and even flights and hotels for guests if you really want to break the bank. And if you forget your own anniversary date after all this? It's disappointed sighs and eye-rolling all around.

That is, unless you're singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO, neither of whom really remember their original wedding date. Reason being, they sidestepped that whole intensive-planning phase of their marriage and went straight to the vows. Also, this was in Las Vegas, capital of impromptu weddings.

Jelly Roll recounted the tale on the "King and the Wing and the Sting" podcast: "So it's like 11 o'clock. They're closing the joint down by Hard Rock [Cafe] and I'm like, 'F*** it, let's just go now." Bunnie pointed out that the nearby county clerk's office closed in about 35 to 44 minutes, specifically, to which Jelly replied, "Let's f****** roll." And, true to Jelly's name, roll they did. That was eight years ago in 2016, and despite their first years together being "a rodeo," as Bunnie said on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the two are completely happy together.