The Tragedy Of Jelly Roll Explained

It's a bit overdone and a bit cliche to suggest that someone's life story is inspirational, but if there's any word that can be applied to the artist born as Jason DeFord and raised in a little, hardscrabble town in Tennessee called Antioch, it's that one. When the CMT Music Awards recognized him with a nomination in the best new music category, it was sort of odd. New to country, yes. New to music, no — he had long credited music with giving his life a direction.

He explained in a 2023 interview with The Guardian that he saw his music as a way to salvage something from what had been a troubled, grueling life of struggle, hardship, and attending the funerals of loved ones. As Jelly Roll, DeFord might be enjoying massive success, but here's the thing: He's not so far removed from his roots that he's forgotten what the struggle is like. He remembers, and it was a time when music was the farthest thing from his mind. "I love when artists are like, 'I dreamed about this since I was five.' It's like, nah, I didn't. I didn't think I was gonna make it out of being incarcerated most of my life."

Today, Jelly Roll is listening to stories, crying with those who are still struggling, and reassuring them that it can get better. And his story? There's been a dark side to country music as far back as the 1960s, and his story is one of the darkest.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction and mental health issues..