Serial Killers Who Couldn't Stand Each Other

Serial killers are rarely famous for their opinions. However, high-profile murderers attract a specific type of celebrity intrigue, and the types of people who want to know the grisly details of various crimes often wonder how the alleged perpetrator might think. The FBI has warned about the potential dangers of media talking heads, but there is a tremendous cottage industry of experts and pseudo-experts ready to fulfill an audience's endless interest in convicted killers — including documenting their opinions on other convicted murderers.

Once serial killers land in custody, a world of reporters, writers, and interested professionals tend to record their stories. Some of these media voices manage to speak to killers directly, and their barrage of questions sometimes touches a raw nerve. In other cases, perpetrators are so excited to talk that they put their opinions out there on their own. No two serial killers are identical, but they often share some commonalities. To no one's surprise, a lot of serial killers have wildly negative opinions about their fellow convicted murderers.

Content warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide, sexual assault, and child murder.