When a reality TV star falls from grace, they often fall hard, and that can mean the celebrity they'd built with their name and likeness takes an irrecoverable nosedive. Unfortunately, such career plunges have become a sad reality in the frequently disturbing world of reality television — tales of professional disasters are scattered abundantly among the success stories. Even worse, several disgraced reality TV personalities created the collapse of their careers all on their own.

Advertisement

But the consequences are no joke. More than a handful of reality TV personalities have received lengthy prison sentences as part of the fallout from their decisions. In one horrific instance, a reality TV contestant who had taken part in two different reality competition shows was the perpetrator of a murder. Then again, some reality TV stars have lost their popularity for lesser transgressions, such as with a misstep that finds them out of favor with the viewing public or on the chopping block with their show's producers.

Either way, it has to be a bitter pill to swallow to be a reality TV star who authored their own career failure. And while redemption — whether with TV viewers, the law, or both — is sometimes an obtainable goal for these dishonored celebrities, it isn't always guaranteed. Just like with disgraced dramatic actors, sometimes a comeback just isn't in the cards. Still, as a cringeworthy cache of cautionary tales, we'll always be able to look back on these reality TV stars who ruined their own careers.

Advertisement

The following article includes allegations of child abuse and sexual assault.