Disturbing Things That Happened On Reality Shows

We all know that despite its common usage over the last few decades, the term "reality show" is, well, not terribly accurate. Setting aside the fact that everyday folks seldom find themselves stranded naked in the jungle or dating a celebrity, for example, the structured nature of television simply makes it impossible for any such show to be too off-the-cuff. For every genuine moment captured on camera, there are likely a dozen or so that are heavily scripted — or at the very least, embellished or cleverly edited for the benefit of the viewing audience.

Unfortunately, though, there are times when emotions, tempers, and even bodily functions actually do get out of control — and at these moments, the temptation to keep the cameras rolling can be very real (because obviously, drama makes for good television). Here we'll be looking at moments from reality television that shocked the heck out of audiences and put the reality show participants in real danger — and while it's fair to wonder just how responsible it might have been to bring some of them to air, one certainly can't accuse the shows that presented them of being boring.

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse, child abuse, addiction, and sexual assault.