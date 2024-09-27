Weird Rules British Military Guards Must Follow

London may not be known for having exceptionally hot weather, but that doesn't mean it can't get more than a little warm. As such, it's not exactly an uncommon occurrence for guards to faint on the job, but the weird thing is that there's actually a proper protocol the British military guards follow when fainting.

Explicitly, they're told that they're supposed to faint "to attention"; in other words, they're expected to fall straight forward, directly onto their faces, without buckling at the knees, listing off to the side, or catching themselves on their hands. Not only that, but if they're holding something — like their rifle — then they need to make sure they don't drop it before they hit the floor themselves. (Hence the images you might have seen of guards lying face down, unconscious on the pavement.) And it's far from a pleasant experience, with Major Dai Bevan explaining, "It will probably involve a broken nose and a whole lot of missing teeth" (via Express).

The guards are given tips on how to avoid fainting, like drinking plenty of water or loosening the bands on their hats, but sometimes it can't be helped. In June 2023, during a recorded parade rehearsal in the middle of a heatwave, multiple guards — at least four of them — fainted, their instruments still held to their lips as they fell, before being carried off the field on stretchers by a waiting medical team.

