The 10 Most Powerful Native American Tribes In History

The Haudenosaunee, or Iroquois Confederacy, are a union of six (originally five) individual but related tribes of the eastern United States and southern Canada. The Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, and Seneca joined one another in a loose, representative union sometime before the arrival of European colonists. When the French expanded along the St. Lawrence Valley in the late 1600s, they met fierce resistance from the Haudenosaunee, who didn't like the French allying with their rivals, the Huron and the Algonquins.

By the time the Tuscarora joined in 1722, the confederacy was a British ally, both because of their shared French enemy and because the Haudenosaunee liked to shop in Albany. (Presumably it was more fun then.) The Haudenosaunee split over whether to support American independence, and the British-loyalist section of their forces lost in battle to Patriot forces.

The Second Treaty of Fort Stanwix deprived the Haudenosaunee of much of their political power, but the confederacy remains active today — and its member tribes still meet in Grand Councils to discuss major issues and events. They might be going to the Olympics, too. Lacrosse has its origins among Indigenous groups including those that make up the Haudenosaunee, and the team they field, the Haudenosaunee Nationals, is a force in international tournament play. The team hopes to play as a nation in the 2028 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is reluctant to allow a team from an entity without a national Olympic committee, but both the Haudenosaunee and President Joe Biden have been lobbying.

