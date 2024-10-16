Popular Mascots That No Longer Exist

Imagine the thought process of the first person to come up with a mascot. It's an inherently absurd idea. In 1877, Henry Seymour and William Heston invented a fictional Quaker to market their groundbreaking breakfast cereal, Quaker Oats. Their logical justification was that the Quaker lifestyle implies the brand image Seymour and Heston wanted for their cereal. The brand lives on with the same mascot, but not every fictional character is as effective a salesman as the hand-drawn Quaker Man.

Marketing is a fickle industry. As companies grow and change, they need new messaging to communicate their desired image to the public. Mascots have become less common as the years have gone on, but the modern iteration of the concept comes in all shapes and sizes. Some brands, like Mars' M&M's, carry their comedic mascot characters through multiple generations, consistently evolving with the times. Some corporate mascots become more controversial than others. Other companies reasonably conclude that some branding decisions have an expiration date, forcing them to kick their mascots to the curb.