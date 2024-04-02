The Real Reason These Popular Fast Food Mascots Vanished

One of the biggest and best-known fast food mascots of the 1980s and '90s was the Noid, a claymation-based advertising figure designed to entice people to order Domino's Pizza. At a time when Domino's advertised that they could get you a hot and fresh pizza in 30 minutes or less (the lethal dangers of which are one of the most disturbing fast food secrets of all time), the Noid was a weird little dude in a red suit that represented all of the obstacles that might try to stay the valiant Domino's delivery drivers from their appointed rounds. The character was so popular that besides appearing in tons of TV spots, the Noid even had his own video games. Despite the urging of the commercials themselves, it was very difficult in the late '80s to "avoid the Noid."

The seemingly unstoppable popularity of the Noid came to an end in January 1989, when a 22-year-old man named Kenneth Lamar Noid went into a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Atlanta with a gun and took two employees hostage. Noid, it turns out, was a paranoid schizophrenic who believed that the character of the Noid was based on him, and that all the commercials were designed to taunt him. He demanded a ransom of thousands of dollars for the employees and held them for five hours, but they escaped when Noid took a break to eat a pizza. Noid was institutionalized and died by suicide in 1995. The animated Noid was quietly retired after that.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org