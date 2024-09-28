Weird Rules Powerball Winners Have To Follow

When a person unexpectedly wins millions or even billions, keeping their name out of the news can be an outright safety measure, considering the many pitfalls that a known lottery winner can face. Unfortunately, this isn't always possible. Powerball requires jackpot winners to make their identities public and releases their names on its website... except, that is, when it doesn't.

Powerball anonymity rules are complex, and releasing the winners' names is far from a universal approach. Rules for doing so can change a lot between different jurisdictions. The winner has to present the ticket in the same state they bought it, and as such, they're subject to said state's laws when it comes to protecting their anonymity. Some jurisdictions do allow the winners to remain anonymous. States such as West Virginia, Virginia, and Texas require the win to be a seven- or even eight-digit sum to allow for this, but others allow the winners to stay anonymous no matter how small their win is. As such, a winner with a penchant for privacy may want to check whether they purchased their ticket in one of the 18 states to allow for some form of anonymity.

There's also another, somewhat more labor-intensive way to remain anonymous. Powerball winners have been known to set up a trust or a limited liability company, in which case the company name is publicized instead of the winner's own name.