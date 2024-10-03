Whatever Happened To 'Stacy's Mom' From Fountains Of Wayne's Music Video?

Fountains of Wayne's smash song "Stacy's Mom" was one of the biggest power pop hits of the early 2000s. The paean to teenage lust and longing continues to enjoy a huge listenership, with more than 56 million plays on YouTube at the time of writing. Tellingly, the 2003 song's iconic music video has had over 200 million plays. This was a time before social media ruled all, where music promotion came in the form of regular play on MTV (here's why the channel stopped playing music videos).

As The New York Times noted, at the height of Fountains of Wayne's fame, the video must certainly have been a contributing factor to the song's popularity. Filmed in the style of a classic coming-of-age comedy, it stars a teenage boy who, like the narrator of the song, develops an infatuation with his girlfriend's mother. In the video, the mother is played by New Zealand model and actress Rachel Hunter. Hunter became famous in the late 1980s as a model for magazines like Sports Illustrated and Cosmopolitan, and her profile grew enormously in 1990 when she married rock superstar Rod Stewart. The couple had two children before divorcing in 2006, and during their marriage Hunter embarked on a career as a movie actress, making her debut in the 1998 romantic comedy "Just a Little Harmless Sex."

Hunter was arguably already an icon before the "Stacy's Mom" video. In his New York Times features, Fountains of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger remembered the moment he saw her on-set. "It was 7 a.m., and there was Rachel Hunter doing a striptease on the kitchen counter," he recalled. Here's what she's been up to since then.