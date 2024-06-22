Strange Rules Reality TV Stars Have To Follow

If you're one of the seemingly numerous ordinary folks who aspire to be a reality TV star, despite the countless disturbing things that can happen on reality shows, you may be under the impression that the experience might at least superficially resemble actual reality. It might be, you probably think, something like a job — you show up, stay in a house or on some island with a bunch of strangers for a while, do stuff for the cameras, and retire to your quarters at night. And while the cameras are rolling, you just ... act natural, right? Not quite, at least when you factor in the behind-the-scenes rules the stars are given.

As it turns out, reality shows are sometimes even more carefully scripted than scripted shows, because any producer worth their salt knows that in real reality, people are usually pretty boring. As such, reality TV productions can be subject to surprisingly tight standards and controls — and the people who appear on them can be bound by rules that one might find to be absurd, draconian, or just plain strange. Here are a few of them — and remember, it's all in service of bringing you the finest mind-numbing, cheesy, often trashy entertainment that the small screen has to offer.