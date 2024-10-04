Weird World War II Missions That Almost Happened

It wasn't just domesticated animals like pigeons that the Allies hoped to deploy against their Axis targets during World War II. In America, the U.S. Navy was also working to exploit the flying abilities of wild bats. Specifically, the Mexican free-tailed bat, which had a huge population in Texas and New Mexico.

The mission involved developing a specially designed "bat bomb" that could be dropped over Japan to attack military targets on the ground. Project X-Ray saw the development of an innovative capsule design, which would house several of the flying mammals strapped with incendiary devices. The containers were designed to open after being dropped at dawn, allowing the bats to escape and — it was hoped — nest in the crevices of military bases and other targets with minimal chance of resistance from Japanese defenders.

There were issues with ensuring that bats would be awake at the time of deployment and an unfortunate incident in which the creatures accidentally burned down an airbase in New Mexico. Still, bat bombs were ready for deployment in 1944, when they were under the control of the Marines. However, at the last minute, resources were reassigned to the Manhattan Project. At this point, the development of the atomic bomb was understood to be the surest route to end the conflict with Japan, and Project X-Ray came to an end.

