Rules Stars Had To Follow For Drunk History

On paper it might be a bit of a head-scratcher: "So, you get some comedians/writers/narrators wasted and have them tell a historical story, and then actors lip-sync it and act it out?" Yes, indeed. What began as a tiny, Derek Waters-led web series on Funny or Die from 2007 to 2011 took off in a big way when Comedy Central ordered an initial eight-episode run in 2013. "Drunk History: ran for 87 episodes over seven seasons and got canceled at the top of its game simply because Comedy Central decided to shift away from live action and toward animation. But hey, at least we got to see Weird Al play Adolf Hitler.

But despite its silly exterior, "Drunk History" had a pretty legit methodology. Historian Callison Stratton said it best in her paper on the show (via Smithsonian Magazine): "In their state of lowered inhibitions, the narrators present a story that is influenced more by their own emotional connection to it than is tethered to a desire to tell the 'truth.'" In other words, "Drunk History" wasn't just a dull recitation of academic facts, but something closer to oral fireside storytelling. The narrators loosened up and provided the comedy, while the actors played the proverbial "straight men" in scenes resembling improv more than anything.

Of course, it wasn't all fun and games. Narrators and actors were both the stars of the show, and both had guidelines to follow. Actors had to try and actually act, stay sober, and keep their lip-syncing on point, while narrators had to get truly trashed and tell a charismatic story.

