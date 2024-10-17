What Star Trek: The Next Generation's Cast Is Doing Now

Released two decades after the 1966 original series, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" served as a welcome introduction to new characters, new adventures, and a critical part of the "Star Trek" Universe that remains cherished to this day. From Brent Spiner's Data to Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, this show created a host of memorable personalities that were more than fit to hang with the likes of James T. Kirk and Spock. It's surprisingly emotional, too, featuring a number of "Star Trek" moments that secretly made us cry.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" ran for seven fantastic seasons and its cast members have returned to the universe every so often, but the question is: What have they been up to since the sci-fi series ended? The good news is, most of them stuck around in the entertainment industry as they continued to act and cement their legacies in further films and television shows. Others have gone on to become activists and to even write comic books, while still making time for Trekkies at fan conventions.

In this universe, space might be the final frontier, but that doesn't mean people called time on their adventures after "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Let's boldly go to find out what the cast of the show is doing now.

