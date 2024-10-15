The Hidden Truth About The Virgin Mary

Like many figures in the Bible, there's not enough within the canon to have a firm, detailed biography of Mary, the virginal mother of Jesus. Her appearances in the gospels are relatively brief, even in passages concerning the birth of Christ. It's in theology and biblical commentary that the episodes of the Bible involving Mary have been expanded and extrapolated, building up her role in the various Christian denominations.

That role is strongest within the Catholic tradition. Indeed, many Catholics have been asked if they worship Mary, and even some priests have been surprised by the strength of veneration for her in certain communities (per The Jesuit Post). Mary isn't an object of worship in Catholicism — worship is owed to God alone — but she is looked upon as a pivotal figure in the life of Christ, as a partner in the redemption offered by Jesus, and as a being who can intercede with the Lord on behalf of sinners in prayer. But misunderstandings about her role make Mary a common weapon used by critics of Catholicism.

Even within the Catholic Church, the precise role of Mary is debated. Those debates are part of a long discourse. Throughout the history of Christianity, her relationship to Jesus and God, her relevance to Christian worship, and even her storied virginity have been subjects of controversy. Digging into the matter can reveal some surprising facts about Mary and interpretations of her. Here are some of the little-known details of the Virgin Mary.

