Good Times, Roots Actor John Amos Dead At 84

Respected film and television actor John Amos sadly died on August 21, 2024 (via Hollywood Reporter). He was 84 years old. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," his son Kelly Christopher Amos said in a statement. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

John Amos was a respected, film industry veteran who not only paved the way for Black Americans on television in roles such as devoted, hard-working family father on "Good Times" (1974-76), but many other recognizable and notable roles, particularly "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977), "Roots" (1977), "Hunter" (1984-1985), and "The West Wing" (1999-2004). The award-nominated Amos, who won 1996's NAACP Image Award, was often called upon to play positions of authority that reflected his physical hardiness and forceful on-screen presence.

Amos was devoted to realistic, honest portrayals of Black Americans in the arts. Regarding his role as the adult Kunta Kinte in "Roots," he told the Orlando Sentinel, "It gave me the opportunity to refute stereotypes about Africa, about male characters. When I was raised in the New Jersey school system in the '50 and '60s, there was not a great deal of information about Africa. Usually it was misinformation."

Amos echoed this sentiment when speaking about his role on "Good Times," particularly his conflict with the show's writers that led to him getting fired. "We had no African American writers on the show, and some of the attitudes they had written, as per my character and, frankly, for some of the other characters as well, caused me to say, 'Uh uh, we can't do this, we can't do that.' And they'd say, 'What do you mean we can't do this?'" he said, per Ebony.