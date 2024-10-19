Details About Prince's Death That Don't Make Sense

On April 21, 2016, Prince Rogers Nelson — better known as Prince — died. He was 57 years old. Fans, peers, and industry pundits couldn't believe the esteemed and flamboyant musician, who also used the names Symbol and the Artist Formerly Known as Prince once upon a time, was gone. The disturbing details discovered in Prince's autopsy report revealed that he had extremely high levels of fentanyl in his body, which proved fatal for him.

Yet, while the cause of Prince's death remained clear, a number of thought-provoking questions popped up surrounding the circumstances of that fateful day in April 2016. There's the topic of the precarious and highly publicized medical emergency he experienced six days before his death, and if it was somehow an ominous precursor for what was to come. There's also the fact that no arrests occurred in the aftermath, especially odd considering the evidence of illegal prescriptions and counterfeit pills. Then, there's the strange six-year dispute surrounding his will and estate ... in short, several things don't add up here.

As expected, many people put on their tinfoil hats and conjured up all sorts of conspiracy theories about it in the years since the "Purple Rain" singer's passing. However, let's cut through the speculation and take a closer look at the legitimate puzzling questions about Prince's death.

