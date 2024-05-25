Things We Learned About Prince After He Died

While there are some death announcements that we're kind of prepared to hear — including those of actors and actresses who are among Hollywood's oldest survivors — others seem to come out of left field. That was the case with Prince, the shockingly talented musician who passed away in 2016 at just 57 years old.

It wasn't just his age that made his death shocking: He had been performing just days prior, and he had been making plans to play a series of shows on what he'd dubbed his Piano & A Microphone tour. Although he had canceled one show due to what he described as a bout with the flu, there were no outward signs that there was anything amiss with the superstar. It was only after his death that an investigation put a spotlight on exactly what was going on in his life off-stage, and it was a story of old injuries, chronic pain, and the chronic use of painkillers.

The official cause of Prince's death was an accidental overdose of painkillers, and it ended up being a small but very high-profile chapter in a larger crisis. America's opioid epidemic started with the Sackler family's insistence that opioids — particularly OxyContin — weren't addictive, and by 2019, opioids had claimed around half a million lives. The story of Prince's death brought the crisis into the spotlight, so let's take a look back at what we learned about this global superstar since his tragic passing.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).