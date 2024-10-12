The Stunning Hollywood Actress Who Was Also An Accomplished Inventor

Hollywood stardom has a way of dominating a person's reputation, in their lifetime and after. None of the leading men who served in World War II, for instance, are remembered for their service as much as they are for the roles they played. And posterity has primarily remembered Austrian-born starlet Hedy Lamarr as an exotic, mysterious femme fatale from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

As reported by TCM, studio publicity billed her as the "world's most beautiful woman," an image built up by appearances in "Algiers," "White Cargo," and an early, scandalous nude scene in the Austrian film "Ecstasy." She once complained that "any girl can be glamorous; all you have to do is stand still and look stupid," and typecasting left her little opportunity for different roles (per Britannica). She briefly tried to shape her career with her own production company in the 1940s, but she returned to the studio system before the decade was out and soon faded away from the spotlight.

In her autumn years, Lamarr made headlines for shoplifting, her scandalous autobiography, and a flurry of lawsuits she filed against ghostwriters, repairmen, and Mel Brooks. Blindness left her a recluse by the end of her life. But even upon her death in 2000, the strongest memories of Lamarr were of her beauty and stardom. Even the contemporary children's show "Hey Arnold!" traded on that reputation.

But Lamarr has gotten a delayed posthumous recognition for more than her onscreen persona. She was also a talented and largely self-taught inventor. And one of her inventions helped pave the way for the modern Wi-Fi you're probably using to read this article.