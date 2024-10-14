What Really Happened To The Geico Caveman?

What exactly does it mean when a shared cultural touchstone amounts to a dude putting on caveman makeup for an advertisement for an auto insurance company? We've got no clue. We've also got no clue about however and whoever in whatever office thought up the whole Geico caveman ad campaign along with its slogan, "So easy even a caveman can do it." But we do know that the ads were instrumental in giving an insurance company — one of the dullest kinds of companies — the gloss of cool. Also, for the record, prehistoric humans were way smarter than folks give them credit. Who figured out all that fire stuff and survived in caves in winter without central heating, hm?

Anyway. There was a modern man under the caveman prosthetics in that series of ever-evolving Geico ads — quite a few men, in fact. Per Sporting News, John Lehr, Ben Weber, Ben Wilson, Jeff Daniel Philips, and Jim Rose all played the caveman to some degree over the years. But it's McManus Woodend who played him the longest, from 2009 to 2018.

And just to show that not anyone could don the caveman's hairy brows and twisted locks, Woodend explains in a 2022 interview with the University of Southern Indiana that he beat out 1,000 other contenders while auditioning. Why did he do an interview with the University of Southern Indiana, you ask? Surprise, surprise: He's a teacher there. Not just any old teacher, but first an English teacher focusing on rhetoric and composition, and then a Digital Media teacher.

