Bizarre Things That Happened On The Set Of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Let's be honest: few fans of "Star Trek" are really going to take things all that seriously. Sure, you may have an overcommitted devotee or two making a scene at a fan convention, but Trekkies are far more likely to understand that their beloved show has a pretty goofy side to go along with the starry-eyed philosophizing. This is, after all, a collection of movies and television series that includes silly alien costumes, at least one potentially deadly attempt at a Vulcan wedding ceremony, a couple of wisecracking bartenders, and the occasional pile of tribbles growing at an alarming rate.

But, surely, if there were a serious cast and crew, it would be the group that made "Star Trek: The Next Generation," widely regarded as the best-ranked series of the many-armed franchise. Airing for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994, the series took on heady topics like the nature of intelligence, making first contact with new species, and interplanetary war. Plus, it was headed by Captain Jean-Luc Picard, whose noble affect and stentorian voice were provided by Shakespearean actor Patrick Stewart, who turned Picard into something of a spacefaring philosopher king.

Yet, interviews, memoirs, and fan convention appearances make it clear that it wasn't all buttoned-up seriousness on set. The making of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" also includes some seriously silly antics and a few bizarre occurrences, making it clear that the weirdness wasn't restricted to bizarre things that happened on the set of the "Star Trek" original series.

