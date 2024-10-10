The History Of The James Ossuary And Its Possible Connection To Jesus Explained

As long as people have told Jesus' story, they've looked for evidence of his life. Many people might know about the Shroud of Turin, for instance, the fabric supposedly imprinted with the outline of his face and body (a theory that would change everything). Debunked as a hoax as far back as 1354 C.E., it persisted in cultural memory until modern scientific tests discredited it again in 1988. Then there's the True Cross on which Jesus was crucified, supposedly discovered in 326 C.E. For centuries, the fragments circulated as novelty purchases for pilgrims. These are just two examples of many artifacts allegedly related to Jesus' life.

Much more recently, in 2002, another artifact came to light. Though it seems rather dull on the surface, it could rewrite the entire Christian narrative. That is, if it's real (spoiler: this is still up for debate). Back then, Israeli antiquities collector Oded Golan brought to the public a limestone box that he'd had in his possession since 1976. It had some engravings on the outside, including something that looked like a little fish picture. More to the point, it was an ossuary: A container for the bones of the dead. And on the side read an inscription in Aramaic: "James, son of Joseph, brother of Jesus."

There was a media flurry at the ossuary's initial unveiling in Toronto, Canada, and a subsequent seven-year-long forgery investigation into Golan. The ossuary became the subject of intense scientific scrutiny. It was also a sticking point for Catholics and Protestants regarding the Virgin Mary's supposed lifelong virginity.

