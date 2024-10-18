North Korea is perhaps the most secretive country in the world. Ruled by the Kim family since the end of the Korean War in the 1950s, these days the dictatorship is probably most famous for threatening to launch nuclear warheads at various countries. However, because of the lack of information that makes its way outside of North Korea's borders, as well as the fact they are seen as one of the most evil regimes in the world, some very strange rumors appear in the news from time to time about what things visitors or citizens must or must not do — often, allegedly, on pain of death.

It can be hard to tell what crazy rumors are just made up and which ones are government policy because, well, North Korea has any number of absurd and freedom-restricting rules. The regime is always adding new ones — even if they contradict previous pronouncements — until it seems like doing anything at all inside its borders must be second-guessed. This is, of course, rather the point. It is hard for a population to rebel against their dictator when they are worried every morning whether the clothes they put on could get them thrown in jail, even if they were acceptable the day before.

Whether you are planning to go for a relaxing vacation or somehow find yourself trapped in the country long-term, here are just a few of the things you should never do in North Korea.

