Tragic Details About The Plane Crash That Killed Reba McEntire's Bandmates

Far more musicians have died in plane crashes than folks might realize. Buddy Holly in 1959, Patsy Cline in 1963, Otis Redding in 1967, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines in 1977, John Denver in 1997, Aaliyah in 2001. These are just some of the artists who've fallen prey to the curse of the skies over the decades. And considering that in 2019, only 289 people died in plane accidents out of 4.5 billion travelers? The amount of musicians killed in plane accidents seems strangely high, indeed.

Even though legendary country singer Reba McEntire never stepped foot onto a doomed plane, she knows about this topic better than most. As she told People in 2022, she "never blamed God" for the death of her seven bandmates and manager in a 1991 plane crash, though she does "have questions when I get up there [to heaven]." McEntire took a different plane on the day her bandmates lost their lives on the same flight: Chris Austin, Paula Evans, Terry Jackson, Kirk Cappello, Michael Thomas, Anthony Saputo, Joey Cigainero, and tour manager Jim Hammon.

On Saturday, March 16, 1991 at 1:45 a.m., a small, twin-engine Hawker Siddeley carrying those eight individuals took off from Brown Field Municipal Airport in San Diego. The plane crashed directly into the nearby Otay Mountain mere minutes later. As the Los Angeles Times wrote, "Body parts and wreckage from the crash were strewn over the snow-capped south side of the mountain." Needless to say, the accident haunts McEntire to this day.

