Lady Gaga Is Unrecognizable In Real Life

Few stars are as chameleonic as Lady Gaga. At times appearing for public events looking much like her un-costumed self, at other times looking like a walking art exhibit, she's gone through numerous phases over her career since her 2008 debut album, "The Fame." From the pumped-up glitz of her sophomore effort, "The Fame Monster" to her celestial "ArtPop" goddess veneer to the girl next door "Joanne" country phase, Gaga has gone through so many looks you may spot her in the street based on her entourage and — as she once sang — paparazzi more than anything else.

A 2009 interview with Gaga on TikTok during her original "The Fame" era — when she was an upcoming artist in her early 20s — perfectly sums up her ethos regarding art, music, fashion, etc., one which provides clear insight into why she cycles through so many looks. "Art is not just truth," she says, "If it was just truth, there would be no level of fantasy and no level of dream. And I think in my music, especially, there's sort of an escapist quality, but that offers something to the audience that's much more than just honesty." Put differently, Gaga believes that fantasy and imagination are integral to the art/artist relationship, a relationship more in the forefront in her music than in other music.

A 2016 interview between Gaga and Jamie Lee Curtis on Variety reveals more. Gaga says she's a "creation," a "separate entity," and a fused version of her original self, Stefani Germanotta, with whatever "culture and lifestyle and art that's influencing" her creative process.