Why Leslie Nielsen's Final Movie May Never Be Released

It's not easy for actors to pull off the career shift that Leslie Nielsen did. The son of a Royal Canadian Mountie stationed near the Arctic Circle, Nielsen started his entertainment career in radio. After studying performing in Toronto, he made his way to New York, where he began working in theater and then in television. Partially to advance his career and partially because he was uncomfortable about his modest beginnings, Nielsen maintained a stoic screen persona that kept him busy in TV throughout the 1950s and 60s. When Hollywood called, it was with dramatic and occasionally romantic parts that suited his steely front.

From "Forbidden Planet" in 1956 to "The Poseidon Adventure" in 1972, Nielsen maintained steady work as a serious, authoritative actor. He played military figures, gunslingers, and might have had a regular part in "Hawaii Five-O" if he hadn't been dropped after the pilot. But in 1980, when Nielsen was 54, he was cast in the disaster movie parody "Airplane!" His deadpan performance drew raves, and while it took a few years for the rest of Hollywood to tap into his comedic potential, by decade's end, his persona had definitively shifted from dramatic lead to king of the spoofs.

All of his feature film credits from his final years are comedies. His commitment to his new comedic persona was so total that he had a gag put on his gravestone. And he was working on another comedy when he died in 2010 — an animated film called "The Waterman Movie." But his last unreleased performance may never see the light of day due to production woes.

