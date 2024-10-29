The Biggest Theories Why American Lions Went Extinct

So you think racoons are a nuisance? If so, be glad that the American lion went extinct some 10,000 years ago. Weighing in at about 2.77 times the heft of a mountain lion (500 pounds vs. 180 pounds max) but running slower (30 mph vs. 50 mph), the American lion could mess you up real good. As in mangle you and flop you around like a blood-soaked washcloth. Even one of those semi-cowardly black bears who prowl around backyards and snatch food from camp sites would have a tough time standing toe-to-toe with an American lion. Let's be glad that rapid global warming at the end of the last Ice Age killed these cuddly killer kitties. Or humans who migrated to the Americas. Or both.

Lions survived for awhile before humans and/or environmental change drove them to extinction. They first appeared on the North American landmass some 165,000 years ago via the same way that humans might have about 20,000 years ago: The Bering Land Bridge connecting Russia to Alaska. They stalked the lands of future Canada down to New Mexico along with other megafauna, all of which went extinct: saber-toothed cats, extra-big bison, mastodons, mammoths, horses, dire wolves, ground sloths, and more.

We frail-bodied apes create decent tools and throw spears adequately. But it seems implausible to think that those hunter-gatherers living in North America around 10,000 years ago were solely responsible for the decimation of the mammoth (pun intended) American lion species. More likely, it was a combination of lethal humans plus climate change.

