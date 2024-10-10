Ethel Kennedy, Widow Of Robert F. Kennedy, Dead At 96

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at age 96 (via NBC). Her grandson, Joseph Kennedy III, posted the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy," he wrote. "She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly."

Such a family tree justifies the title "matriarch" of the Kennedy family, even beyond Ethel being present at events that seem resigned to history. It was her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 after serving as California senator and announcing his vie for president. This happened almost five years after Robert F. Kennedy's brother and Ethel's brother-in-law, JFK, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas in 1963. It was this double tragedy that spurred Ethel toward political activism and the preservation of the Kennedy family legacy, both of which she continued to do until her death.