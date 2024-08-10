Details We Only Learned Years After JFK's Assassination

Sixty years after John F. Kennedy was assassinated, a Secret Service agent who was feet away from the president when he was shot cast another shadow of doubt over the accepted story. In his 2023 book "The Final Witness," Paul Landis said he was the one who placed the bullet found a stretcher that allegedly held Governor John B. Connally. The notion that the round came from Connally supports the single "magic bullet" theory that claims a single shot hit both JFK and Connally. Landis said he found the projectile on top of the rear seat, behind where JFK was sitting, on a ledge where the cushion met the metal of the car. "Instead of reaching down and replacing the bullet where I had found it, like I had done with the bullet fragment, I slipped it into my right suit coat pocket," he wrote in "The Final Witness. He planned to later give the bullet to Roy Kellerman, assistant special agent in charge (ASAIC) of the Kennedy detail, and explain his actions — but that didn't happen.

At a chaotic Parkland Hospital, Landis recounted being whisked into the facility along with hospital staff and Secret Service agents, and eventually ended up in the room with Kennedy on his gurney. Eventually, the doctor at the examination table yelled for everyone to leave so the medical team could have room to work. "People were starting to leave the room," he wrote. "I had to make another split-second decision." And that's when he allegedly placed the bullet. His story has been questioned, but if true, it would throw a wrench into the magic-bullet theory, and no doubt fuel conspiracies that Lee Harvey Oswald didn't act alone.