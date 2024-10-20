The Real Reason The Cave Bear Went Extinct

No, a "cave bear" isn't a bear that hangs out in a cave. That's the brown and black bears that dig dens for themselves if they can't find real rocky enclosures. Caves bears — formally Ursus spelaeus — were one of the megafauna (big animal species) that went extinct toward the end of the last Ice Age. Other notable species include the familiar mastodons, mammoths, giant sloths, saber-toothed cats, etc. Cave bears were the bear version of the "modern animal, but bigger" evolutionary trend that yielded our current-day animal analogues.

Advertisement

But no matter how imposing or not, cave bears went extinct along with the other megafauna. On the surface, it's not too hard to see why. Earth stayed in an Ice Age all the way from 2.6 million years ago to the very recent geological past at 11,700 years ago (about 10,000 B.C.E., give or take). Better known as the Pleistocene Epoch, this geological time saw Earth coated in glaciers all the way from the poles down to modern-day Missouri and Illinois. Thirty percent of Earth's surface was covered in these ice masses during this period.

Earth underwent rapid heating around 11,700 years ago as part of its natural geological cycles and the climate change leading up to then. Naturally, this didn't bode well for animals used to a particular environment. Also, that's non-coincidentally around the time when some brave, hungry apes started venturing forth across glacier-less continents, hunting and domesticating plants. Cave bears went extinct before then, though, meaning that it was the cold that killed them.

Advertisement