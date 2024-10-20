The Real Reason Former Presidents Still Receive Security Briefings

However, the extension of such sensitive documents to former presidents and presidential nominees isn't a right. Instead, the PDB is shared at the sitting president's discretion. And in 2024, President Joe Biden echoed the concerns of some members of the security community when he confirmed that he would cease supplying Trump with security briefings. "I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings," Biden said in 2021. Highlighting what he called his "erratic behavior," Biden asked: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? ... What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" (via The New York Times).

As both a former president and a presidential nominee, Trump would typically be eligible for the briefings, but events of the last few years have raised more questions over the wisdom of allowing him to access classified documents, not least the legal battle he may still face over a cache of top secret documents that he removed from the White House upon his being voted out of office. Reports say that Trump stored the documents in a bathroom in his Florida estate, Mar-A-Lago. They were recovered after an FBI raid and were later confirmed by an indictment against Trump to contain military information on nuclear weapons and spy satellites. The case was dropped in July 2024, but prosecutors have filed an appeal, per The Washington Post.

