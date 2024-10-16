The New DNA Claim About Christopher Columbus That Could Change Everything

A lot of the information about Christopher Columbus taught in schools to generations of children just wasn't true. Many myths about Columbus persisted centuries after his 1492 westward expedition that helped lead to vigorous European exploration and colonization of the Americas. Chief among the misconceptions about Columbus: He didn't actually discover America, nor did he ever reach the mainland; he landed on an island in what's now the Bahamas. Nor was his name really "Christopher Columbus." That's an anglicization of the Cristoforo Colombo, the explorer's real name given to him upon his birth in the Republic of Genoa, hundreds of years before it would become a part of Italy.

Ever since Columbus sailed his way into the history books in the late 15th century, it's been taken as a point of historical fact that the explorer was Italian, by way of Genoa. Various historians have attempted to prove that Columbus was from their homeland, with cases being made for Portugal, Germany, Greece, France, England, and Castile. But the man attested to his Genoese heritage in surviving documents, including his will, calling for his descendants to take care of the region, "because from it I came and in it I was born" (via Brigham Young University).

His word notwithstanding, there's a possibility that Columbus really wasn't Genoese. Thanks to modern DNA analysis technology, scientists have taken a deep dive into Columbus's lineage, and they may have found something that changes everything we know about the infamous explorer.

