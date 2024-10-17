The Tragedy Of One Direction Explained

After they all failed to sufficiently wow judges in their individual runs on the U.K. version of the singing competition show "The X Factor," five young male singers joined forces in 2010 to become One Direction. That five-voiced group — consisting of Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayne Malik, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne — became the biggest boy band of their generation, selling millions of units, a lot of One Direction posters, and ascending the British and American charts with tunes like "What Makes You Beautiful," "Best Song Ever," and "Story of My Life."

Advertisement

When One Direction announced in 2015 that it would be taking an indefinite pause (which later proved permanent), its throngs of adoring fans and admirers considered it one of the most devastating band break ups of the past decade. Malik was the first to leave the act, in the midst of a tour, after learning that his cohort was hesitant to keep going with the band. "I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve," he told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via BBC). "There was obviously underlying issues within our friendships, too. We'd got sick of each other if I'm being completely honest."

An objectively sad ending to an endeavor that made a lot of people very happy, it's not nearly the worst thing to ever happen to the newly minted superstar singers. Here are the most tragic things to ever happen to the members of One Direction.

Advertisement