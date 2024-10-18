Lies Woman Of The Hour Told You About The True Story

In October 2024, Netflix rolled out "Woman of the Hour," a crime thriller made all the more chilling because it's based on a true story. Written by Ian McDonald and directed by and starring Anna Kendrick, "Woman of the Hour" centers around a 1978 episode of "The Dating Game." Contestant Sheryl Bradshaw peppers three single men with questions and selects bachelor Rodney Alcala for a date, who unbeknownst to her, producers, and viewers, is one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. "Woman of the Hour" intercuts the TV taping scenes with sequences detailing a handful of the contestant's murders.

As is often the case with movie versions of real events, filmmakers took some artistic license. It's unlikely anyone will ever know exactly what Alcala and his victims talked about before he brutally murdered them in remote locations. But there is plenty of documented evidence about some of the crimes highlighted in "Woman of the Hour," and certainly regarding the background of the real-life Cheryl Bradshaw as well as the production and outcome of that haunting TV episode. Here are all the times that "Woman of the Hour" fudged the truth and departed from the wild true story of the serial killer who went on "The Dating Game" (for starters, the real figure spells her name differently — Cheryl, not Sheryl).

