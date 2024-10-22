What Stevie Nicks' Former Bandmates Have Said About Her

By the mid-1970s, the British band Fleetwood Mac had already enjoyed a successful career, with several hits on both sides of the Atlantic since their formation in London in 1967. Named after drummer Mick Fleetwood and John "Mac" McVie, the band was known for its heavy blues rock sound which chimed with the psychedelic trends of the day.

But all that changed in 1975, when the band added two new members: Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, two American songwriters who would go on to become arguably Fleetwood Mac's most recognizable members. Under the influence of Buckingham and Nicks, the band went into the stratosphere with their brand of catchy pop-rock, after which Nicks herself would become a major solo star (she was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: once with Fleetwood Mac and again on her own merits). But while Nicks' journey to pop royalty has seen her go from strength to strength, her relationships with the other members of the band that made her a legend have been interesting, to say the least.

Here is what the most successful Fleetwood Mac line-up — the one that created the bestselling album "Rumours" in 1977, and which Nicks has said has "no chance" of reforming after the death of member Christine McVie in 2022 (per People) — has had to say about Nicks over the years.

