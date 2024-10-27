The Hidden Truth Of Chia Pets

Those familiar with Chia Pets take a step back and behold the strangeness of the premise: "Hey, why don't we smear chia seeds onto a terracotta animal and water the animal till the seeds grow green chia fur?" Alright buddy, slow down and go back to your data entry. Well, in 2019 — 42 years after Joseph Pedott "discovered" the Chia Pet in 1977 (more on that later) — 500,000 people were still buying his product every year at $16 a pop. By 2024 the company was charging around $20 or more for most versions of Chi Pets. You can do the math. Pedott died a multimillionaire and NPO creator in 2023 at the age of 91.

In what is definitely a prime case of the power of novelty goods, Chia Pets not only persist to this day but thrive — especially around holiday time (no surprise). Refinery 29 in 2019 accurately pointed out that a big chunk of Chia Pets' ongoing appeal is nostalgia and "the ever-popular kitsch aesthetic of the '80s." Too true. Even celebrities like Lady Gaga on Instagram have wreathed their actual pets with lei-like rings of green to make them Chia ... Pets. Get it? It's an actual pet that looks like a Chia Pet.

Now that you've pulled yourself off the floor after nearly dying from hysterical laughter we can get real: There's a lot to Chia Pets beyond the pasty chia smear and the watering of a decorative planter, right back to the product's late '70s and early '80s roots. From its origin to its jingle, its marketer to its edibility, Chia Pet's roots go deep.

