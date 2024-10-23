Why A WWI Time Capsule In Missouri Required A Bomb Squad When It Was Opened

So we all know the idea behind a time capsule, right? You take a bunch of junk, stuff it in a box or whatever, maybe bury it in the backyard. And then after you're dead, someone finds your cursed and shrunken lemur head and takes it to a shamanic witch doctor in New Orleans to ritually cleanse you of the demonic entity that's attached itself to you and your family and ... Okay, fine. Maybe there's no curse. But there's definitely something spooky about opening a container that acts like a musty vault to another age. Also, something might explode.

This is exactly what happened at the World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri (minus the curse). On October 16, 2024, museum staff opened a World War I-era time capsule very, very gingerly. The Kansas City bomb squad stood by ready to intervene. Why? There was film inside.

As the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia reported, old film likely contains cellulose nitrate, a man-made polymer developed as far back as 1850 and first marketed by Kodak — yes, the camera company — in 1889 as a photographic film base. Folks shot on cellulose nitrate-based film all the way to 1950, when it got phased out. The only problem? Such film gets highly flammable as it deteriorates over time. There was a possibility that the contents of the WWI time capsule might go boom when exposed to air.

